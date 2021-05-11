Drax Group (LON:DRX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $373.19

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 373.19 ($4.88) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.33). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 427,498 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.80 ($4.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 373.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.41%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

