Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of DREUF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. 2,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $11.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

