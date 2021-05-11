Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

D.UN stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.56. 82,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,799. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.41. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$16.84 and a 52 week high of C$23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

