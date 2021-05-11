Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) were down 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.11. Approximately 239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 228,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 633,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,763,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,802 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

