Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dropbox were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Dropbox by 47.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

