Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Shares Down 0.9%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.39 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

