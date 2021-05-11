Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 57,554 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 722.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.91. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

