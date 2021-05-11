Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,991 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 329.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $165.63 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

