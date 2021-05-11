Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.10 Million Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,980 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 291,854 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 523.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 865,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 726,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business’s revenue was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.