Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,344,000 after acquiring an additional 221,143 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,567,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,044,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after acquiring an additional 750,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 669,877 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STL opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

