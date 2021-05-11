Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 12,780 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 179.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,005,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,344,000 after buying an additional 322,495 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,229,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after buying an additional 416,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,838,000 after buying an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

CAH opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.