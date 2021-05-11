Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,992 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,086,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,393,000 after buying an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AHH shares. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

