Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,973 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $626,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDFN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.35. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

