Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

AGGRU stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About Agile Growth

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

