Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,544 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

