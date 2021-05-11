DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of KSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
