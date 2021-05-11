DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.54. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

