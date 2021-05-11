DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Takkt currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

ETR:TTK opened at €14.30 ($16.82) on Monday. Takkt has a 1 year low of €7.53 ($8.86) and a 1 year high of €14.34 ($16.87). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.23 million and a PE ratio of 23.16.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

