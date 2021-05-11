Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of EFBI stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.13. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.