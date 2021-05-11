Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EFBI stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.13. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

About Eagle Financial Bancorp

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eagle Savings Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts; and loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit, as well as commercial business loans, multi-family real estate loans, and other consumer loans.

