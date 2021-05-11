Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.10.

Shares of EXP opened at $149.25 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 4,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $503,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,292 shares of company stock worth $3,392,737. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after acquiring an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,543,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

