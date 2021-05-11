easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 45,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,198. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

