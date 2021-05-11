easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESYJY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.31. 45,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,198. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

