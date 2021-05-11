Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $164.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $126.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,994 shares of company stock worth $7,031,994 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eaton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,839,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

