Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Sells $5,585,995.17 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.30. 794,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,863. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

