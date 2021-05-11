EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

EH stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. EHang has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $129.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -138.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the first quarter worth about $492,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

