EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get EHang alerts:

Shares of EHang stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. EHang has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $129.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in EHang during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.