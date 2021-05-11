Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,440,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,983,000 after purchasing an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,200,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.13.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

