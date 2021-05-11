Electronic Arts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 51,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 560% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,773 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.25.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,220,914,000 after acquiring an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. 245,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

