Elitium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $355,293.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 11th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.38 or 0.00009641 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $161.86 million and $355,293.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00084407 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00019295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00061364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00065370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00107773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.00797180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,030.76 or 0.09015149 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

