Ellevest Inc. Acquires 15,976 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQI stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.