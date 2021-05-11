Ellevest Inc. Acquires 3,624 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,039.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 36,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,866. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.