Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of USHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,288 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.