Ellevest Inc. Buys 50,931 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. 184,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,626,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

