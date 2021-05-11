Ellevest Inc. Has $460,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $462.38. The company had a trading volume of 31,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,841. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $181.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

