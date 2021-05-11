Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 179,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 69,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,348,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 68,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,245. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.56.

