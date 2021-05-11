Ellis Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA MSOS opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

