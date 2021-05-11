Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 629,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,876,000 after purchasing an additional 321,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 111,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 91,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 60,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $82.67 on Tuesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.46.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

