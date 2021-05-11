Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,589,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,998,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,062,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,561,000. Finally, Signify Wealth purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,187,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.39. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $127.41 and a one year high of $258.59.

