Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $193,000 Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 271,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,250,000.

NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $45.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93.

