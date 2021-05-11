Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $557,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $782,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

