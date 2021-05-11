Ellis Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 890,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 425,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BHK opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

