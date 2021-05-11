Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 56.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PDSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

