Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $5,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,915 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

