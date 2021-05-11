eMagin (EMAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect eMagin to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, analysts expect eMagin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMAN opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. eMagin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 19,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $73,921.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 552,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,182.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,777,880 shares of company stock valued at $7,069,890 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

EMAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

