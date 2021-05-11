Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. The stock had a trading volume of 89,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,612. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

