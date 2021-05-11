Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 73.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.38 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $96.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $83.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

