Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESRT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $11.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,448,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,291,000 after purchasing an additional 881,069 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,797,000 after acquiring an additional 94,504 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,335,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,654,000 after buying an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,448,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

