Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 144.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 999,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591,543 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Energizer were worth $47,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ENR opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.