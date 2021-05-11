Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of ERII opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $318,527.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $151,605.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,151,423 shares of company stock worth $22,117,022. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 420,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 111,459 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after buying an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 100,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 214,861 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

