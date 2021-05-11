Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.34.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERF. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 110.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.20. 2,290,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,356. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

