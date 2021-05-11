Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0271 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enerplus has a payout ratio of 10.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerplus to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Enerplus alerts:

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 36,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ERF. CIBC raised their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.55.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.