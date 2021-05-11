Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.39.

TSE ERF opened at C$7.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.68.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is -2.79%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

